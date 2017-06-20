Yoga in the park event helps fight Huntington's disease, raise awareness

- It was a gorgeous day for yoga in the park and a pretty cool fundraiser to fight Huntington's disease.

Earlier this month, we told you about former WJBK reporter, Kathy Walsh, who is now fighting Huntington's.

A journalist at TV-2 back in the 90s, she's now battling a rare genetic disorder that attacks the brain's nerve cells and Huntington's disease has no cure.



The event, yoga in the park, at Shain Park in Birmingham helped raise money in the fight against Huntington's disease.

"We've been doing yoga for eight years and she's still on her mat. Even though she's been symptomatic for 10 years, she's still on her mat twice a week. It's just been really beneficial," says Don Peasley, Kathy's husband.

Peasley adds, since Huntington's can take up to 20 years to run its' course, yoga is a pretty great practice not just for patients, but for the caregivers to stay strong and take care of the ones they love.