Police think setup led to home invasion, robbery on northwest side

- Terrifying moments for a family living on Detroit's northwest side.

A woman, who does not want to be identified, says at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday her sister woke up and found someone standing in the house.

"When she came out of bathroom a man was entering home," the woman said. "She yelled out who are you and he ran out."

But when he left, the family says they heard something that made them more afraid.

"And then we heard the gunshots and someone say I've been shot," she said.

Police are still investigating the incident and the woman's account of what happened.

The 32-year-old victim, who was shot in the wrist, told police he met a woman at a club and they agreed to meet on Sunderland but when he arrived, he was approached by three suspects who robbed and shot him.

Surveillance video provided to FOX 2 shows a black SUV pull up near the home, a person walks out of the vehicle and then another vehicle approach the scene.

A man waves at that vehicle and two people get out.

Next, three people are talking before getting into one vehicle and leaving the black SUV behind.

Police tell FOX 2 this appears to be a setup by the woman who the victim met at the club.

The homeowner says her glass door was knocked out but she's just happy none of her family members were hurt. She wishes the violence would go away from her neighborhood.

"This is a hot little corner here all the time," she said.