Detroit tenants living in horrible conditions as landlord dodges responsibilities

- A Detroit woman is living without water after she says her landlord shut off her service as payback for complaining about a broken stove.

FOX 2 is learning the city has issued several citations to the landlord.

Brenda Mitchell of Detroit becomes emotional thinking of the conditions she, her daughter and 2-year-old grandson are living in.

Mitchell, 54 years old, says she can't take it anymore.

"I just can't do it. I ain't get no help. No kinda help," she said.

Living in a lower unit inside Ventura Manor on Wetherby Street since Feb. 28, Mitchell says she's been paying $500 per month and was promised repairs upon move-in.

The list shows what Mitchell says has become unbearable -- damaged walls, many where mice come in, a broken furnace, busted out windows, no smoke detectors, shoddy wiring all over the building with most outlets not working.

There's mold and a gas leak so bad, Mitchell and her family were sent to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning.

"My friend lived upstairs. She stayed up there two weeks and moved out because she got sick," she said.

Mitchell says when inspectors come by, repairs can't be made because of a door and a lock blocking anyone from getting into this section of the basement..



"You know you're wrong for what you did. Put yourself in this predicament. Would you want to live like this?" Mitchell said.

Not only is she having issues, but we just found out another tenant hasn't had water for four days either.

"Yesterday I had to stop at the gas station on my way home from work to get two of these jugs of (water), just to flush my toilet because the toilet is backed up," said another tenant Jaylynn Johnson.

FOX 2 reached out to Mitchell's landlord on Tuesday with no luck.

A third tenant tells FOX 2 she's experiencing the same problem.

The city tells FOX 2 the landlord has been issued citations, but is complying. He apparently told the city that Mitchell is behind on her rent.

The city answered some of Mitchell's prayers, sending inspectors back out.

Mitchell's landlord was issued more citations, as he is told he must replace the smoke detectors and fix the plumbing so the water can be turned back on but Mitchell plans to leave by the end of the month.