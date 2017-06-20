Boater safety tips for Jobbie Nooner's 43rd year this Friday

- Some call it the Mardi Gras of the Midwest -- Jobbie Nooner is nearly here once again.

This Friday, in addition to the boats and the booze, don't be surprised if you see police crashing the party.



Macomb County Sheriff's Office told FOX 2 on Tuesday what they'll be looking for.

Police say they're not trying to keep people from having fun; they just want to make sure everyone stays safe.

"In the past we've encountered things such as fights. We later get reports sometimes of sexual assaults. You might meet new people. You might encounter people that you know nothing about. Please keep a good head about you. Make sure you're using the buddy system," says Deputy Renee Yax of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.



Of course, many problems police encounter are caused by consuming too much alcohol.

Before pushing off, make sure you have life jackets, plenty of gas and fully charged cell phones.



Officers say they tend to see the biggest problems when severe weather hits or at the end of the day.

This Friday will be Jobbie Nooner's 43rd year.



It was started by a group of auto workers who took the last Friday of June off each year.