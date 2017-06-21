LIVE STREAM: FBI's update on stabbing at Flint's Bishop International

- The FBI is planning a press conference between 4:30 and 5:00 Wednesday to provide more information on the stabbing of a police officer at Flint's Bishop International Airport.

The press conference was due to start originally at 4 p.m. but was pushed back to between 4:30 and 5:00.

Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police was stabbed in the neck Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the FBI is investigating the stabbing as a possible act of terror. However, in a statement, the FBI said that it was too early to determine if it was an act of terror.

One person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved in the attack. The airport was reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

Neville was initially in critical condition but his condition is improving, and he's now listed in stable condition.

Police officer wounded in stabbing at Bishop International Airport in Flint

A Michigan county commissioner says an airport police officer has undergone surgery after being stabbed in the neck.

Genesee County Commissioner Mark Young says he spoke with Lt. Neville's family at a hospital after the Wednesday morning attack at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Young retired from the Genesee County sheriff's office in 1997 and says his "good friend" Neville did the same two years later.

He says Neville served in various capacities with the sheriff's office including in the jail, on road patrol and as a court officer. He says Neville retired as a lieutenant.

The FBI says it's aware of reports that an attacker made statements during the stabbing of a police officer at the Flint, Michigan, airport but that it's too early to determine their nature or whether the incident was an act of terrorism.

The statement Wednesday from the FBI says it is believed the stabbing was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the Flint community. The officer is in stable condition at a hospital, and the suspect in FBI custody and being questioned.

Earlier a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because the individual wasn't able to publicly discuss the incident, said the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing.

A second law enforcement official also speaking on condition of anonymity said authorities were investigating witness reports the suspect made during the incident, including saying "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."