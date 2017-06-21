Teen found shot in head with gun underneath her on Detroit's west side

- A 13-year-old girl was found with a bullet wound to the head inside a home on Cheyenne Street on Detroit's west side.

Police say the girl was lying on a couch, the weapon found underneath her.

Detroit police say the teenager was home with her sister and an adult with autism who was upstairs in his bedroom when there was gunfire and the sister ran next door for help.

"She said Auntie Pat, we need you, we need you, we need you now. I said what happened, what happened? She was shaking, I was shaking. I didn't know what was going on. I said what happened? My sister shot herself," the neighbor told FOX 2.

The neighbor went to see what was going on. She found the child on the couch with a gunshot wound to her head.

"The investigation is early on at this point we're not sure what may have led to this," said Commander Brian Mounsey of the Detroit police.

It's not yet clear if the child fired that gun intentionally or was playing with it and it went off.

According to neighbors, she was talking and alert when she was rushed to the hospital.

"Our officers, with EMS being a few minutes out, they thought that was too long of a delay so Detroit police officers conveyed her to a local hospital. They got her to the hospital. At that point she was listed in critical condition," Mounsey said.

As loved ones pray for her recovery, police are investigating: where did that gun come from? Who did it belong to? And will that person be facing charges?

"She found it somewhere - somewhere in the house. I do not know where, but she had to find it," the neighbor said.

All this coming one day after 3-year-old Cameron Dillard found a gun on the ground outside his family's apartment building in Clinton Township.

He and other children thought it was a toy. Cameron pulled the trigger, shot himself in the side and died.

"The only thing you can do is teach them, pray and hope they listen. Don't touch the guns. I feel more sorry for the 3-year-old. This is a 13 year old. I feel sorry for her but she shouldn't have touched the gun," the neighbor said.