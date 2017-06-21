1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Sterling Heights

- One person was killed and two more critically injured in a wrong-way crash in Sterling Heights.

Police say that one of the drivers was going the wrong way on Utica Road and Forester, causing the head-on collision with two vehicles.

Four people involved were hospitalized with two in critical condition and two in stable condition. There have been no details given on the ages of those involved or the identitiy of the victim.

