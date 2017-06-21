WANTED: DPD looking for Demetrius Montgomery in murder of girlfriend

- Detroit police are looking for the public's help in catching a man wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.

Investigators are looking for 37-year-old Demetrius Montgomery, wanted for killing Latisha Bargaineer on Colfax Street, last weekend.



He could be in a black GMC Yukon with the Michigan license plate DRR 6262 and may be on his way to Alabama. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead call 911 immediately.

Detroit police say Sunday night at about 11 p.m. Bargaineer, 30, had been with her 39-year-old boyfriend Montgomery. Friends say they had been dating on-and-off for 11 years.



Her boyfriend's sister inside a home on Colfax told police he walked into the house acting "out of it."

That's when she says he grabbed the keys of his cousin's black Yukon and took off. His sister walked outside and discovered his red Ford Flex in the driveway and lying on the backseat floor was Bargaineer, beaten to death.

She described times she says he hit her, choked her and threatened her. But friends say she loved him despite his jealousy and controlling behavior. They added Tuesday; they believe she may have been planning to leave him.

Court records show Bargaineer's boyfriend had been charged with homicide in 1996 but a jury found him not guilty.

He's also been charged with receiving and concealing stolen property but that was dismissed. And in 2009 he faced weapons charges along with assault and domestic violence - those charges dismissed again, as well charges of assaulting a police officer.

Her boyfriend was jailed for drugs, possession of a dangerous weapon and reviving and concealing stolen property a second time.

