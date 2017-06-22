Man thrown from motorcycle killed, hit by other cars along I-75

- A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning after being hit several times on Interstate 75 near Dix Road.

Police say the rider was apparently thrown from the motorcycle and was then hit by several cars. It's not known right now what caused the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle.

We're told the 33-year-old man from Garden City died at the scene. Police haven't yet given his name.

No other injuries were reported.

I-75 between Dix-Toledo and West roads is now open after being closed for several hours. The accident happened around 3 a.m.