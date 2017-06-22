- Amor Ftouhi, the Canadian accused of stabbing an airport security officer in Flint, tried to buy a gun at the Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens shortly after arriving in the U.S. on Friday, FOX 2 has learned.

The FBI said that Ftouhi entered the country legally last week through Lake Champlain in Upstate New York. The Quebec resident then made his way to Michigan, where FOX 2 learned he visited the Gibraltar Trade Center and tried unsuccessfully to buy a gun.

Terror suspect who stabbed Flint airport officer ID'd as Canadian Amor Ftouhi

The Gibralter Trade Center is a massive indoor marketplace where guns and knives are among the many items for sale by vendors who rent space. The last show was this weekend and it's not clear whether Ftouhi visited the trade center on Saturday or Sunday.

He reportedly told the FBI that after his attempt to buy a gun failed he bought the knife he used to stab Lt. Jeff Neville at Bishop International Airport in Flint on Wednesday morning.

Federal investigators are trying to verify Ftouhi's story.

There is no indication he filed paperwork to purchase a firearm or went through a background check. It is possible Ftouhi was rejected early in the process because he is not a U.S. citizen.

FBI agent Thomas Sondgeroth wrote in a criminal complaint filed against Ftouhi in federal court that Ftouhi used an "Amazon Jungle Survival Knife" to stab Neville.

Flint airport officer's condition improves after stabbing attack

After interviewing a law enforcement officer who witnessed the attack and an FBI agent who reviewed surveillance video, Sondgeroth wrote that Ftouhi entered the airport around 8:50 a.m. carrying two bags, went to a second-floor restaurant around 9:10 a.m., left the restaurant about 30 minutes later and entered a restroom, where he left his bags. Less than a minute later, he emerged yelling "Allahu Akbar," and stabbing Neville, Sondgeroth's report said.

Sondgeroth wrote that Ftouhi "continued to yell 'Allah' several times. He further exclaimed something similar to 'you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die.' "

Dearborn Islamic community leader on Flint attack: devout Muslims don't kill

After officers subdued Ftouhi, he asked them why they did not kill him.

Neville survived the attack and Ftouhi was charged with violence at an international airport. He is in federal custody and faces a detention hearing Wednesday.

Contact M.L. Elrick at ml.elrick@foxtv.com or 248-552-5261.