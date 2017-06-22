2017 Quicken Loans Summer in the Parks events

- Quicken Loans Summer in the Parks offers free daily entertainment all summer long at various parks in Detroit.

With an extraordinary range of more than 750 events and activities, this year's Summer in the Parks includes program favorites along with fresh features and innovative new offerings being introduced as DDP welcomes the new DTE Energy Park to its network of award-winning downtown public spaces later in the season.

For more information and to find events at a park near you, please visit downtowndetroitparks.com.