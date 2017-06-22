Man caught in California after stealing hundreds of Oxycontin pills from Metro Detroit pharmacy

- A 32-year-old suspect was caught after robbing multiple businesses, including a Madison Heights pharmacy where he stole hundreds of Oxycontin pills.

Police say the suspect robbed a Walgreens on John R. in Madison Heights around 11:05 a.m. on June 3.

Demanding Oxycontin, he robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint and was given 350 pills.

A few days later, the suspect allegedly robbed a Bibgby coffee shop in Allen Park on June 5. He demanded cash at gunpoint, and walked away with about $200.

Police then received several tips and discovered the suspect fled to California.

There he robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on June 14 and a CVS pharmacy on June 20.

He was taken into custody on June 1 without incident.

The suspect was a former Madison Heights resident but had been evicted recently.

Police will release his name, arrest and charges after the investigation is finished.