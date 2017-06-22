Severe weather moving into SE Michigan

Severe weather has moved into SE Michigan Thursday night.



A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Oakland County until 9:30 p.m.



Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties, but the storms are still moving through the area. Some heavy downpours are expected to persist, according to Rich Luterman.



There have been reports of trees down and power lines down in downtown Wayne, as well as farther south in Monroe County.



Sirens were used in Livonia, due to wind gusts of up to 60 mile per hour winds according to the police.

At 7:10 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located extending from near Flat Rock to near Milan to near Clinton, moving north at 20 mph. Monroe County had severe thunderstorms move through just after 7 p.m.

The storms will have 60 mile and hour wind gusts



* Severe thunderstorms will be near,

Flat Rock around 720 PM EDT.

Grosse Ile around 730 PM EDT.

Saline, Trenton and Willis around 735 PM EDT.

Ann Arbor and Belleville around 745 PM EDT.

Taylor, Ypsilanti and Wyandotte around 750 PM EDT.

Dearborn around 810 PM EDT.

Canton around 815 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ann

Arbor, Saline, Flat Rock, Taylor, Ypsilanti, Milan, Manchester,

Romulus, Canton and Dixboro.



CLICK HERE for the DTE Outage Map.



Download the FOX 2 Weather App here.





Stay with FOX for more weather coverage throughout the night.