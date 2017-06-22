Interfaith peace vigil held after Flint terror attack

- As Lt. Jeffrey Neville continues to recuperate in the hospital a prayer vigil was held on the University of Michigan Flint's campus Thursday.

Shayk Abdullah Waheed from the Flint Islamic Center offered up a full throated condemnation of violence and extremism as roughly 100 people met for the center's interfaith prayer vigil for Neville.

"It is an act of injustice, a hideous act that a man in the name of Islam can stab an innocent person on duty," said Waheed.

"The good news is that we know the lieutenant is stable," said Muna Jondy of the Flint Islamic Center. "My dad was able to visit him this morning and talk to him and they hugged. That honestly puts us in a better mood than we were in yesterday."

Neville is still recovering from Wednesday's brutal attack when 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi screamed "Allahu akbar" Arabic for God is great, before stabbing Neville with a hunting knife at Flint's Bishop International Airport.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terror. Muna Jondy says what happened there is not a reflection of Islam.

"You can interpret any scripture, you can take things out of context," she said. "You can interpret them in a negative light. I am a Muslim, an adherent Muslim, I know what my religion stands for and it is not that garbage."

Their goal on Thursday night was to demonstrate unity and peace

"Oh God we ask you for a healthy recovery for our lieutenant who serves our community," Waheed said. "We ask you oh God to give his family the patience and courage to stand the challenge."

"I think he would be very happy about tonight," said Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. "I think he would be pleased about tonight's gathering. I hope he sees some of this on the news. Because this was for him, he brought us together."

Amor Ftouhi is facing a charge that carries a 20 year sentence and there's a possibility he could be hit with additional charges.

Right now he's being held in the Midland County Jail, he's due back in court for a detention hearing next Wednesday.

