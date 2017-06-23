Officials to discuss condition of officer stabbed at Flint airport

- Officials will discuss the condition of the officer who was stabbed at Bishop International Airport in Flint earlier this week. The attack that injured Lt. Jeff Neville was being investigated as an act of terrorism, but authorities said they have no indication that the suspect, Amor Ftouhi, was involved in a "wider plot."

Hospital officials in Flint are expected to discuss Neville's medical condition at a Friday morning news conference. It's expected to begin at 10 a.m. You can watch live on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

Investigators are working to learn more about Ftouhi, who was a part-time caretaker at the Montreal apartment building where he lived and had once studied to sell insurance.

Once in the U.S., he unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun at Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens, but instead managed to buy a knife.

Ftouhi, a dual citizen of Canada and Tunisia, stabbed Neville with a large knife after yelling "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." According to the FBI, Ftouhi said something similar to "you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die."

Ftouhi was immediately taken into custody and was charged in a criminal complaint with committing violence at an airport. Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Lemisch said more charges are coming in the days ahead. Ftouhi is in custody and has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Neville was "doing well" at a hospital, airport Director Craig Williams said Thursday.

