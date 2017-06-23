Owner of gun 3 year old killed himself with charged with second-degree murder

- The owner of the gun that a 3-year-old shot himself with is now facing charges.

Mt. Clemens resident Lamonte Odell Johnson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm as a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Tuesday, a group of children were playing with a loaded pistol that they, and the adults around them, believed was a toy. One of the children had found it on the ground at Newport Arms Apartments.

The suspect had allegedly dropped the gun from his pocket.

While playing with the pistol, 3-year-old Cameron Dillard pulled the trigger, shooting himself. His parents rushed Cameron to McLaren Macomb Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Johnson was located and arrested later that day around 8 p.m. by the Macomb County FBI Violent Crimes Task Force in Detroit.

"Cameron Dillard was taken from us at such a tender age," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric J. Smith said in a statement. "Though we share in the heartbreak, nothing we do can bring this child back to us. But we can undertake to hold accountable those responsible for this grievous loss of life. Perhaps this will bring some measure of justice for those who loved Cameron so dearly, and prevent incidents like this from taking place in the future."

Johnson is scheduled to arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday at 41B District Court in Clinton Township.

Newport Arms Apartment Complex is located on the south side of Joy Boulevard, east of Gratiot in Northeast Clinton Township.