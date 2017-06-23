22-year-old killed in Utica Road crash was pregnant, friend says

- A friend of the 22-year-old woman killed in a Sterling Heights crash say the accident just claim one life -- but two.

Emotions are running high for Arielle Guy.

"I've just been trying to keep it together and stay strong," she said.

Her sisters, 14-year-old Kaylee Guy and 14-year-old Alyssa McClendon, are undergoing surgery at Children's Hospital

The girls were passengers in a deadly crash that killed the driver -- her best friend Shantinque Love.

"I miss her so much already. She was supposed to be at my house the day after. It's just crazy that I'm never going to see her again," Guy said.

Arielle says Shantinque grew up in Roseville but had relocated to Alabama. She came to town to visit and was taking Arielle's sisters to meet a friend when the accident took place on Utica Road in Sterling Heights earlier this week.

Police say Love was improperly attempting to pass another vehicle on a gravel shoulder of the road but lost control as she tried to re-enter the roadway.

Investigators say that's when she slid into the path of a minivan. The driver of the minivan and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

But Arielle says this accident claimed more than one life because Shantinque recently learned she was pregnant.

"She was pregnant with my God-baby. Two months pregnant," Guy said.

Arielle says her heart is broken, but she finds comfort in knowing that doctors believe her sisters will make a full recovery.

"Kaylee will have to have some rehabilitation to learn how to walk again. Alyssa's jaw is probably going to be wired shut for a while, but as of right now it's looking good for both of them," she said.

As Arielle's sisters continue to recover, she says she wants people to know her friend was not careless.

"I think that she just wasn't familiar with the area and she did not realize that the lanes were merging, and her lane was ending. She had a split-second decision to make -- slam on brakes or try to get around them. She chose to go around and I feel like she hit the gravel and lost control," she said.

Arielle says Shantinque's family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses

