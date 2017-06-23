Family with kids escape car before tree crushes it in Thursday's storm

- As 32,000 metro Detroiters wait for DTE to restore power following Thursday's strong storms, cleanup is under way in communities throughout the area.

One of the hardest hit cities was Wayne where massive tree limbs were downed and the streets were flooded. Farther south, in the city of Carleton, the city spent the day cleaning up.

One group of Carleton residents barely escaped their car just minutes before a massive tree was blown over and crushed the vehicle.

"We were standing on the front porch when the storm came through. Next thing we know, the tree fell and landed on top of the car. My daughter and my grandson were both with them. They just got here and got out of the care before it happened. I said the car can be replaced, as long as you guys weren't in it or got hurt, that's the best part."

The storm knocked out power to more than 80,000 people, including Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

Remember to never drive over or touch a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.