Coast Guard, deputies search for missing swimmer in Lake St. Clair

- The U.S. Coast Guard and Macomb County deputies are searching for a missing swimmer in Lake St. Clair.

The person went missing in the water Friday in Harrison Township near 16 Mile and Jefferson near Metro Beach.



The Marine Patrol and the Macomb County Dive team are assisting in the search.

It is the third rescue the the Coast Guard has been on Friday, with two boats that took on water earlier today, one of which had 18 people aboard.

