Historic Budd factory imploded in Detroit

The Budd Wheel Building is no more.

The once auto factory was imploded Saturday morning via a private demolition operation at the former site which is on Charlevoix near Conner on Detroit's east side.

The Budd Company was a 20th-century metal fabricator and a major supplier of body components to the automobile industry.

Budd company was founded in 1912, this factory opening in Detroit in 1916.

Budd Company became part of Budd Thyssen in 1978 and in 1999 a part of ThyssenKrupp Budd. Body and chassis operations were sold to Martinrea International in 2006.