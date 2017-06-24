Deputies recover body of missing boater

The Macomb County Sheriff's Dive Team say they've recovered the deceased body of missing person Virdest Orlando Day from Lake St Clair.

Day's body was located approximately 300 feet south of Huron Pointe off of Lake St. Clair Metro Park in 7 feet of water.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate this incident, however; no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Coast Guard command center in Detroit received notification at about 8 p.m. local time of a 44-year-old male who fell off a 27-foot powerboat near Metro Beach on Lake St. Clair and never resurfaced. He was wearing a red life jacket, but it was not properly buckled and came off as he hit the surface of the water.

A Watchstander in the command center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, diverted a crew aboard a 25-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station St. Clair Shores and launched a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit. Local agencies also responded, augmenting a coordinated search that continued throughout the night. A Macomb County dive team was also on scene using a side-scanning sonar system to search beneath the surface of the water.