Belleville woman found murdered in her home

- A Belleville family grieves over the loss of their daughter who was found murdered in her home Friday night.

27-year-old Egypt Covington was found dead by a friend inside her home on Hull Road Friday night. Van Burn Township Police responded to the home, and are investigating the case.

At this time, police have not said how the young woman was killed.

Covington was a local singer, who had won Country Idol at Fraser's Pub in Ann Arbor in the past.

Her family is planning on holding a vigil there on Saturday, July 1st to celebrate her life.