What you need to know for Ford Fireworks show tonight

- Tens of thousands of people will pack downtown Detroit and Windsor tonight for the annual Ford Fireworks show.

The fireworks will start at 9:55 p.m. Close to 11,000 of them will blast off from the Detroit River in the 25 minute show.

WHERE TO WATCH

The best viewing sites are Hart Plaza, Belle Isle, Mt. Elliott Park, Owens Park, Erma Henderson Park, Riverside Park and the RiverWalk. Note that part of the Riverwalk will be closed, from Yzerman Drive to Joseph Campau. Also, people are not allowed in Hart Plaza or on Belle Isle before 2 p.m. Viewing the fireworks from the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle is also not permitted.

Alcohol is not allowed.

PARKING

Parking meters will not be enforced after 5 p.m. Do not park on the tracks of the QLINE.

If your vehicle is towed from the downtown area, it will be held at 2121 W. Fort Street. Vehicles towed on Belle Isle will remain on the island. Free shuttles to tow lots will be available from 4 p.m. - 1 a.m. Tow lots close at 1 a.m. The fee for towing is $215.

For more parking information, visit www.theparade.org/ford-fireworks/parking-information.

CURFEW

Kids 17 years old and younger are under a curfew that will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Minors can view the fireworks from any public area if they're accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other reponsible adult 21 or over. Minors will also still be allowed to travel to and from work, school, church or other organized activities.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Drive. Minors will be held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

STREET AND FREEWAY CLOSURES

For a full list of traffic changes, visit www.theparade.org/ford-fireworks/parking-information.



