Mystery surrounds Detroit area singer found murdered in own home

- Who would kill a Belleville singer and why? That's the questions that are still lingering for the people who knew her and the police who are trying to find her killer.

Egypt Covington was well known in her community for her voice - she won Country Idol at Fraser's Pub in Ann Arbor in the past - and also for the way she could light up a room.

But the 27-year-old woman can't do either of those anymore; she was found dead in her own home on Hull Road Friday night.

Lindsey Briley was Egypt's friend and says that family and friends need closure

"Whoever did it has torn up a community," she said. "The best thing they can do for themselves in. They took someone that affected everybody she met," she said.

On Monday, three days after her death, Van Buren Township police are saying very little about the investigation. They did, however, say that her death did not appear to be random and she likely knew her killer.

Briley and other friends are still in shock and distraught over the loss of their friend and they're now trying to focus on how she lived instead of how she died.

Belleville woman found murdered in her home

"It didn't matter if you knew her for 10 years or 10 minutes . You wanted to be with her and to know and to be around her. She made everybody feel so good about themselves and always had somebody's back," Kyle Coppock saod.

"Thursday night we did a yoga class together and she met one of my friends. My friend has been bawling since then [after] just meeting her for one hour. You just knew she was an amazing person that this did not deserve to happen to," Briley said.

Egypt's friends set up a GoFundMe page to remember their friend with a memorial. They raised over $11,000 in just one day after starting with a $5,000 goal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Van Buren Township police.