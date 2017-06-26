Detroit federal judge orders stop for Iraq deportation for 14 days

- A federal judge in Detroit issued a sweeping decision to protect 1,444 Iraqi immigrants facing possible deportation.

Judge Mark Goldsmith's ruling expands a recent 14-day stay on deportations to a nationwide stay.

It protects Iraqi immigrants detained by immigration officials regardless of which ICE office may have jurisdiction over them.



“The substantial allegations made here are the detainees face extreme, grave consequences: death, persecution and torture,” Goldsmith wrote.

Last week Goldsmith granted temporary protection to 114 iraqi immigrants in metro Detroit.

His new ruling will temporarily halt deportations of immigrants across the U.S. who face persecution, torture or death -- if they are sent back to Iraq.

