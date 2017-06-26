Woman shot during downtown fireworks

- A woman has been shot during the Ford Fireworks downtown Monday, according to Detroit police.

It is believed the woman was an innocent bystander wounded at Jefferson and Woodward during an argument amongst young adults nearby. The shooting happened near the Spirit of Detroit.

The 47-year-old victim was shot in the hip, she was taken to the hospital, Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams said her wound is non-life threatening.



There is no information about the suspects at this time.

