Twin boys, between the ages of 5-7, and an adult woman, possibly their grandmother, were killed Tuesday morning in a house fire on Detroit's west side.

A fourth victim, a 4-year-old girl, was taken to Children's Hospital in Detroit with burns, and is in critical condition.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on Lahser and Clarita, near 7 Mile Road.

Arson investigators are on the scene, searching for a cause.