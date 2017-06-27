2 shooting incidents during fireworks in downtown Detroit

- Three people are recovering this morning after two separate shooting incidents near the Ford Fireworks show in downtown Detroit Monday night.

A 47-year old woman was shot near Jefferson and Woodward, just moments before the show. The shooting happened right across the street from Hart Plaza, which is one of the most popular viewing spots for the show.

Someone tweeted a photo of police officers comforting a young girl after the shooting.

Officer comforting a little girl because her mom got shot in the middle of Hart Plaza during the fireworks, heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/y31b6cbB0k — Sollens🐝 (@sollenac) June 27, 2017

Police say the woman who was shot was an innocent bystander and got caught up in a dispute between strangers. She was struck in the hip, and is expected to recover.

Woman shot at downtown fireworks

Two persons of interest have been detained and a weapon has been recovered, according to Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams.

"The one thing that you can't do, is, you can't prevent everything," Williams says. "This is one of those instances where you have somebody who comes down to a family event, something that should be joyful, and they decide to do something wrong. We had enough police all around the area; as soon as it happened we had an immediate response."

The second shooting happened as the fireworks were ending.

Two teens were hit following an argument while sitting in a car at Fort and Cass streets. That's about a block north of Cobo Center, which wasn't as close to the center of the show as the first shooting.

A male teen was shot in the stomach and a female was grazed in the arm. We're told they got in an argument with some people walking by.

Second shooting reported downtown with two 17-year-olds wounded

The teens, who were still inside the car, drove off after being shot. They stopped in the area of Shelby and Lafayette, about three blocks away, where they flagged down police.

Their conditions are not known right now. No suspects are in custody in connection with that shooting.

Close to one million people are estimated to have been downtown Monday night for the fireworks.