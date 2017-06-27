High-speed police chase ends in driveway of Berkley home

- A high-speed police chase that went through three metro Detroit cities ended with a dramatic crash in the driveway of a home in Berkley.

We're told the chase started in Royal Oak and then went through Huntington Woods. It finally ended in a front yard on Catalpa Drive near Coolidge Highway.

Witnesses tell us the driver reached speeds of about 70 mph in the 25 mph zone. The suspect crashed into a parked car on a driveway before coming to a stop.

"It was a big boom," says Calista Bouidos of Berkley. "When it hit the house, it was a huge boom. Dust was everywhere. It was really loud."

A child's toy can be seen next to the crash. No injuries have been reported.

"All of a sudden we saw a flash of a car, racing through my lawn, crash into my vehicle and then that's when my kid got a little scared," says Kevin Mack.

Police arrested one man and are still searching for a second man who escaped from the car. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tell, 140 lbs. and having neck tattoos.

"This guy came up, he was like, 'You gotta let me in; you gotta let me in.' And I was like, 'No, man, you can't get in,' and I pushed him away. He took off running in the back and then we lost him. I don't know where he went from there," says Nick Fedewa.

It's not known right now why police were going after the suspects.