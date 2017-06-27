Person of interest in missing Danielle Stislicki case in custody by Livonia police

- A person of interest has been arrested in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

The suspect was arrested for an attempted rape in Hines Park and is considered a person of interest in the Stislicki case.

The 28-year-old woman worked a dayshift at her job at MetLife in Southfield on Friday Dec. 2. She left work early after indicating she was planning to meet a friend. Danielle hasn't been seen since.

Her 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment at Independence Green Apartments near Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills the next morning.

When her car was searched, her purse was found inside the locked vehicle. Inside the purse were her credit cards, driver's license, and other personal items. One thing that's missing is her phone which police have called a key piece of evidence.

Three weeks later, just before Christmas, investigators, armed with a court-ordered warrant, searched a home on Oxford Street in Berkley. The home was the residence of a former security guard at Danielle's employer, MetLife.



MORE:

Family of security guard in Danielle Stislicki's missing case says evidence 'is troubling'

Farmington Hills PD: missing Danielle Stislicki a victim of a crime

Community marching Sunday for answers in missing Danielle Stislicki case



On December 19th, the Farmington Hills Police Department announced that evidence and information shows that Danielle is "the victim of a crime" and that investigators have worked tirelessly on this case.

The total reward money is $129,000, offered by her apartment complex - Independence Green Apartments ($50,000) - her employer - MetLife $50,000 - and a family friend's GoFundMe account $29,000.

Danielle is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 123 pounds and has brown wavy hair. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, or can help police with any of their other questions, you're asked to contact Farmington Hills police at (248) 871-2610.

There is also a dedicated Facebook page that posts updates and information about the search for Danielle. Users on the page Find Danielle Stislicki have also started using the #FindDani.

