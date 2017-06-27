Grandmother shot at Detroit fireworks recovering

- A night at the fireworks turned into a nightmare for an innocent woman shot in downtown Detroit.

Chiquita Keen-Johnston is expected to be in the hospital another day or two recovering from a bullet wound right above her right hip.

Johnston says the 47-year-old victim is experiencing a lot of pain.

"I cry because the pain is so excruciating," she said. "I have something that I'm going to have to deal with the rest of my life."

She was right across the street from Hart Plaza with her husband, mother and three young grandchildren getting ready for the show when they noticed some tension nearby.

Johnston's mother, Calesther Arnold, recalls moments before the shooting.

"The group of guys were right in front of me, and when they started having issues, my son in law said come on let's go," says Arnold.

Johnston's husband,Conrad Johnston, says the situation escalated quickly.

"No sooner than we make the decision to leave the area, they went from verbal to physical altercation," says Conrad. "It really didn't get too physical before we tried to leave, and a gun shot went off."

Chiquita says initially her family did not realize she was hurt.



"I fell on the ground, my husband thought I had tripped because of the way I fell," says Chiquita. "He turned around and said come on baby did you fall? I said no I just got hit, he said what? I just got shot!"

Her 8-year-old grandson ran right to a nearby officer for help and almost immediately police surrounded the family and called for an ambulance, rushing Chiquita to Henry Ford hospital.

"I thank God that it wasn't worse. It could've been one of my grandkids," says Chiquita.

Around the same time another shooting occurred nearby at fort and Cass. A 17-year-old male was shot in the stomach and a 17-year-old female grazed her arm after another argument with other teens.

They drove to Shelby and Lafayette to flag an officer down.

"I pray the ones responsible are found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," says Conrad.

Immature fighting and use of weapons ruining what was an annual night of family fun for Chiquita and her family.

"It's been a tradition in my family," says Arnold. "My dad always took us to the fireworks, and I'm always the one initiating wanting to go every year but I'm through."

Chiquita says this year's fireworks was her last time attending.

"I don't plan on being in that crowd anymore," she said. "The fireworks from now on will be watched on TV."

Police arrested two people, later released, and are now conducting more interviews and looking for more tips in both incidents.