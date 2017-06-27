Person of interest in Stislicki case arrested for attempted rape of jogger

- A person of interest is in custody in connection to the disappearance of Danielle Stisliski.

Livonia police confirmed with FOX 2 early Tuesday that 30-year-old Floyd Galloway was arrested for an unrelated crime. He is in custody and is a person of interest in the Stislicki case.

Elizabeth Rose Newton did not want to believe her brother-in-law may have been involved in Stislicki's disappearance.

"No one would have expected this from him, that's the biggest thing I can say," Newton said. "Nobody expected this."

But she says investigators convinced her.

"He was seen with Danielle on the day she disappeared," Newton said. "I know that because the police told me, and they told me a few things that they hadn't released to the public."

Galloway was arrested for an attempted rape of a jogger at Hines Park in Livonia in early September. Police released a sketch of the man a week later.

"He grabbed her around the head and punched her in the side of the face and started dragging her towards the river and said that he wanted to have sex with her," said a member of the Livonia Police Department.

Stislicki disappeared after leaving work in Southfield on Dec. 2. Her SUV was found a day later outside of her Independence Green apartment in Farmington Hills, her purse was still inside of it.

It was widely reported Stislicki was last seen with Galloway who worked as a security guard at her job.

Investigators searched his home three weeks later, removing a bed even a section of flooring. It's unclear if the evidence police collected is tied to Galloway's arrest.



Galloway has not been charged in Stislicki's disappearance, but he could be arraigned in the attempted sex assault Wednesday.

If you have any information about her disappearance, contact Farmington Hills police, which is handling the investigation.