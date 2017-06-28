Public input sought on Detroit transportation plan, program changes

- The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is seeking public comment on proposed changes to a transportation plan and a transportation program.

A 2017 summer amendment would change 16 projects in the 2017-2020 Transportation Improvement Program and the 2040 Regional Transportation Plan.

Some of the work would involve pavement and bridge preservation, rail crossing safety, lighting, and carpool lot construction.

The Regional Transportation Plan directs investment in the regional transportation system. The Transportation Improvement Program is a list of specific projects. The council's executive committee makes the final approval of the list.

Public comment on the amendment can be made July 20 before the Transportation Coordinating Council and July 27 before the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments' executive committee.

The council is a regional planning group.



You can read more about the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) online here.