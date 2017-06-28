Worker dies after fall at construction site of Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

A worker died Wednesday morning at the site of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit after falling from a catwalk.

According to authorities, medical crews were called to Little Caesars Arena around 8 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured worker. Official say a man fell from a catwalk at the construction site from about 75 feet in the air.

Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell said the department received the call just after 8 Wednesday morning. Crews started CPR and then rushed him to Detroit Receiving where he later died.

Fornell told FOX 2 the man went into cardiac arrest after the fall.

Fornell said the man is 46 years old and is believed to be an electrician.

His identity is not being released.

