Person of interest in Stislicki disappearance arraigned, bond set

- A person of interest in Farmington Hills resident Danielle Stislicki’s disappearance was arraigned Wednesday morning for a separate incident.

Floyd Galloway, 30, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation.

He was arrested for allegedly violently assaulting a 28-year-old woman jogging near Edward Hines Park in Livonia on September 4, 2016. The victim reported a man grabbed her, dragged her down an embankment as he strangled her. She fought the suspect off and was able to call police.

Galloway is also a person in Stislicki’s disappearance. It was widely reported Stislicki was last seen with Galloway, who worked as a security guard at her job. Investigators searched his home three weeks later, removing a bed even a section of flooring. It's unclear if the evidence police collected is tied to Galloway's arrest.

Stislicki disappeared after leaving work in Southfield on Dec. 2. Her SUV was found a day later outside of her Independence Green apartment in Farmington Hills, her purse was still inside of it.

Galloway has not been charged in Stislicki's disappearance.

Before the judge decided Galloway's bond on Wednesday in the sexual assault case, his defense told 16th District Court Judge Kathleen McCann that Galloway is married, employed and has been living in the Oakland County community for years.

"Up until yesterday we had no idea those charges were there as you can imagine," his representation said. "I think for the reason why there is so much attention on this case I think there has been an indication that he has some kind of relationship to another matter that has yet to be charged."

He pointed out that Galloway has not changed his residence, which one who committed a crime may do to avoid being caught. Asking for a reasonable bond, defense said Galloway is not a flight risk or dangerous to the community.

"Due to the disparity of the charges, one being a life (sentence) offense, we are asking for a million dollar bond in this case," a spokesperson said on behalf of the prosecutor's office, referencing the same other case as defense.

Galloway's bond was set at $750,000 cash. A hearing to decide when the preliminary exam will be scheduled was set for July 6.

Shortly after the arraignment, the Farmington Hills Police Department issued a statement regarding Galloway’s connection to the Stislicki case:

“More than 60 search warrants for structures, cars and electronic data have been executed. Over 100 law enforcement officers, evidence technicians, and lab personnel have been diligently working on the Stislicki case. The personnel are from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Michigan State Police (MSP), Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cities of Farmington Hills, Livonia, Southfield, Berkley, Detroit and other local police agencies. Hundreds of pieces of potential evidence have been collected and processed by detectives from the above agencies and the lab personnel from the FBI, MSP, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful to the Livonia Police Department for their outstanding assistance, which led to an arrest that may provide additional opportunities to collect evidence and identify places to search.”

They are still asking for anyone with information to come forward by calling the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

“The Stislicki case remains an active investigation. The pieces of the puzzle have been slowly falling into place since Danielle disappeared on December 2. Investigators are optimistic the case will be solved. They will not rest until justice is obtained for Danielle and the Stislicki family,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus.

