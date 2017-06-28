Allen Park investigating sexual assault with similarities to Livonia case

Sketch released by Allen Park Police of a man wanted for an attempted sexual assault on June 10. Police said the case has similarites to one in Livonia that may be connected to the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

- The Allen Park police department said its department is investigating a sexual assault with similarities to a case in Livonia that may be connected to the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

Floyd Galloway, 30, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation. Those charges were in Livonia where he's accused of violently assaulting a 28-year-old woman jogging near Edward Hines Park on September 4, 2016.

Person of interest in Stislicki case arrested for attempted rape of jogger

The victim reported a man grabbed her, dragged her down an embankment as he strangled her. She fought the suspect off and was able to call police.

A detective with Allen Park told FOX 2 they are investigating 'possible similarities between the Livonia case and an attempted assault in Allen Park earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened June 10th near Pelham and WIck Roads.

Galloway was arrested in Livonia on Tuesday, the same day the Allen Park Police published a sketch of their suspect.

Galloway is also a person in Stisliscki's disappearance. It was widely reported Stislicki was last seen with Galloway, who worked as a security guard at her job. Investigators searched his home three weeks later, removing a bed even a section of flooring. It's unclear if the evidence police collected is tied to Galloway's arrest.

Galloway has not been charged in Slislicki's disappearance.

