Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen on the Q-Line

Catera Barber, 16, was last seen in Detroit on the Q-Line on June 22. Detroit Police released these photos in hopes someone recognizes her and calls police.

- Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on the Q-Line a week ago.

Catera Barber, 16, was last seen Thursday night when she boarded the Q-Line heading toward the Detroit River between 7 and 8 p.m.

Catera was last seen by an acquantance in the area of Campus Martius and her mom saw her near Woodrow Wilson and Webb that same day before she walked away.

Catera is a black female, 16 years old, and was last seen in a pink shirt, a beige Baby Phat hoodie, black pants, and black boots. Police said she's in good mental health and good physical condition.

If anyone sees Catera or knows of her whereabouts, please call Detroit Police at 313-596- 1040.