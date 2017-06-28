Police looking for suspect in east side double shooting that left 1 dead
DETROIT (WJBK) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect wanted in a double shooting on the east side Wednesday.
One male victim was killed, and a second was critically wounded in the shooting, which happened in the 5700 block of Marlborough between Chalmers and Alter roads.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing all blue with a white T-shirt tied around his face.
The victims were sitting on the porch when the suspect ran up and shot both of them, police said.
Contact Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 with any information.