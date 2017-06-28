Police looking for suspect in east side double shooting that left 1 dead

- Detroit police are looking for a suspect wanted in a double shooting on the east side Wednesday.

One male victim was killed, and a second was critically wounded in the shooting, which happened in the 5700 block of Marlborough between Chalmers and Alter roads.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing all blue with a white T-shirt tied around his face.

The victims were sitting on the porch when the suspect ran up and shot both of them, police said.

Contact Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 with any information.