Police investigating Little Caesars Arena death as possible suicide

- Investigators said on Wednesday that they're still unsure if a worker who died after a 75-foot fall from a catwalk at Little Caesars Arena, was an accident or if he jumped.

Medical crews were called to Little Caesars Arena around 8 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured worker. Official say a man fell from a catwalk at the construction site from about 75 feet in the air.

The electrical worker worker has been identified as 37-year-old Michael Morrison. Authorities say they're investigating his death as a possible suicide.

It was a somber scene at the site where workers and union members learned that one of their own, had passed.

"In the construction industry, it's a very dangerous industry. I think that's one thing the public should be reminded of," Michael Richard, IBEW Local 58 Business Manager, said.

Morrison was on the job site early Wednesday morning. Some witnesses said that he seemed distressed. Sources tell FOX 2 that Morrison went up to the top level of Area A, which is not a designated work area. That's when sources said Morrison may have jumped from scaffolding and fell into a bleacher area.

Some witnesses gave conflicting reports saying that Morrison did not seem upset and may have fallen.

It's unclear if he had been wearing a safety harness.

"The worker was in cardiac arrest. He was being given CPR by coworkers," Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

Fornell said rescue crews continued CPR and rushed him to Detroit Receiving Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since it's so early in the investigation, police have not ruled definitively if it's a suicide or accident. Workers on site were sent home early and the site was shut down as the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launches an extensive investigation.

"MI OSHA will figure out what happened here. It's tragic no matter how you look at it," Fornell said.

Ilitch Holdings released this statement following his death:

"Our thoughts, condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends and co-workers affected by this tragedy. We lost a member of our crew today, and it is an extremely sad and difficult time for our entire organization and for the many dedicated men and women building this project. The safety and security of everyone on our job sites remains our highest priority, and more information will be shared as it becomes available throughout the investigation."

Meanwhile -- The CEO of Barton-Malow construction company says preliminarily, Morrison's death does not appear to be a result of a construction related accident. He also said that grief counselors will be on hand for employees.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. At this point, anything we can do, we're here for them," Richard said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.