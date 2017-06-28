2 people missing in Orion Twp house explosion

- A house explosion has been reported Wednesday night in Orion Township.

The structure fire is on Coats Road. A neighbor called into FOX 2 and said that she "felt the walls shake."



Three people were inside the house, one person, a female in her 20s was able to escape. Her parents are still missing.



Flames were reported being 50 feet above the trees at the scene of the blaze which started at about 8:30 p.m., according to Chris Barnett, Orion Township supervisor.



The house, located in the north end of the county is not thought to have a natural gas connection but did have a propane tank, he said.



Orion Township Fire Chief Bob Smith said that the propane tank had been shut off but the home may have had natural gas.



It is unclear what role that played in the explosion, or what caused the fire with the investigation still in its early stages.



The fire has been extinguished, with a search and rescue now ongoing looking for the two missing people.



"We have been diligently looking for them, the house is pretty much gone," Smith said.



Barnett said that multiple calls came from people who live in the area who dialed 911.



"We got reports of a huge bang a mile away," Barnett said.



The Oxford Fire Department is assisting at the scene and posted on its Facebook page that there are no fire hydrants in the area and that water shuttle operations will be happening. The page asks that those who live in the area to stay clear.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, which began at 8:30 p.m., according to an official.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.