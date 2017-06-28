Man who blocked suspect's escape in police chase shares his story

- After working late and fasting for Ramadan, a Center Line man was headed to Meijer - but his priorities changed the moment he heard the sirens heading his way.

"People said that my life was on the line -yes it was," Abdulmalek Aldalaly said. "If it (was) meant for me to save people's lives, so be it."

The last thing Aldalaly thought about the night of June 9 was himself. After a long day working for AAM Wholesale Carpet, Aldalaly who was in the area of Eight Mile and Woodward headed to Meijer.

Moments later he heard sirens heading his way. Ferndale officers were chasing a 26-year-old man who refused to pull over.

Instead of getting out of the way, Aldalaly says instinct took over.

"My goal was to save him and save people from getting hurt," he said.

Aldalaly saw the speeding vehicle heading toward the shopping plaza. Police dash cam video shows the moment he decided to pull his work truck in front of the suspect's Chevy Impala to stop him from plowing into innocent bystanders.

"I actually swore at him and said don't move, so I don't want him to act stupid so he could start shooting people, police shoot at him," he said. "And that was my purpose. I wanted for him to focus on me until cops pursued him."

Cops showed up seconds later taking Kolbe Jordan of New Baltimore into custody. The suspect has since been charged for having a weapon and drugs. He was also busted for fleeing and eluding police.

Aldalaly lives in Center Line. The City Council learned about what he did and has decided to honor his brave actions at their next meeting.

"He is our Center Line hero," said Councilman James Reid. "I'd probably say the same as a police officer - 'What the heck were you doing' but after talking to Abdul and seeing what kind of guy he is; he is a very kind hearted person."

Police do not recommend other people try what Aldalaly did. But this man says if put in the same situation, he would do it all over again.

"I have a son, he is overseas with my wife," he said. "I look at every kid like my own. And what I did, I did it from the bottom of my heart to protect people, innocent people's lives."