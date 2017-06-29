Man fatally shot after leaving Detroit strip club, police looking for witnesses

- Police are searching for the last people to see a man alive after he was gunned down and left to die in a parking lot on Detroit's east side.

Officers believe a group may have witnessed something and could help lead them to the killer.

Alarming video shows a man who appears to have no clue someone is following him.

All of a sudden, at close range, gun fire breaks out.

The shooter briefly leaves then walks back to fire again.

The victim described as a 40-year-old man has not been identified.

"No character whatsoever, it just looked like he had a vendetta against the guy or something I don't know. It's crazy," said Rick Golick of ACE Appliances.

The shooting happened in front of ACE Appliances on 8 Mile, right next door to a strip club.

People say the men were leaving the Players gentleman's, where they say there was an argument or fight.

Police say the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

No suspects have been identified but the video, shows possible witnesses they are hoping to identify and speak with.

Anyone who can put police in touch with the individuals in the videos is asked to give them a call.

"I hope they catch this guy. We certainly don't need anybody like that running around these streets. That's for sure," Golick said.

To see an execution this ruthless, workers hope the killer is caught soon.

If you have any information call detroit police or leave an anonymous tip with crime stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.