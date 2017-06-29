Scattered big storms expected overnight into Friday

- There are some big storms heading in our direction which may cause some severe weather into overnight Friday morning.

The unsettled weather is coming northeast from northern Indiana and Chicago moving in our general direction, says FOX 2 Weather Authority Rich Luterman.

There are no watches or warnings for us yet and we're not expecting widespread severe weather but Luterman said we will hear some rumbles of thunder and get heavy downpours after midnight.

Some of those thundershowers were approaching Battle Creek and were still to the west of Jackson after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The main threat Luterman believes will be heavy downpours and certainly plenty of lightning.

For Friday the Detroit area may see another round of storms especially late in the day and the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma thinks that there's a chance for some stronger storms.

Once this morning's systems roll throught, expect a second round late in the day on Friday.

