Dozens sworn in as American citizens at Comerica Park before Tigers game

- Dozens of people from around the world are now officially American citizens after taking the oath at Comerica Park Thursday. More than 30 new citizens were welcomed during a pregame ceremony before the Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals game.

George Malkoun was among several others who raised their right hands and said 'I do' on the field.

"This is the second most important 'I do,'" George tells us, laughing.

The oath was administered by a judge through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services for the United States Department of Justice.

"I was without food the whole day," George tells us. "I haven't eaten anything. Nothing. I'm so excited. It reminds me of my wedding day, to be honest."

George tells us, when he first came to America he became a student. He studied at Oakland Community College and Oakland University.

"I was very proud. I know that he worked really hard for that. He did it the correct way, every way," says his wife, Rita Malkoun.

"It's a long process and, for people who are waiting to become citizens, it is worth it. Just do it the right way and for the right reasons," George says.

The new citizens and their family members got to enjoy America's favorite pastime after officially becoming citizens of the United States.

You can see video from the swearing in ceremony in the video player above.