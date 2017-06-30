Drunk driver sentenced to 27-50 years for crash that killed Fed Ex driver

- A woman who caused a deadly crash involving a Fed Ex driver will spend up to 50 years behind bars.

Myah Batts was drunk, high and driving on a suspended license when she hit 46-year-old Rodrick Motley's truck back in February causing it to overturn and killing him.

It happened in a Detroit neighborhood at the corner of Newport and Chandler Park where the posted speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Police say the 26-year-old woman behind the wheel of a maroon Ford Fusion was in such a hurry she blew right through a stop sign.

Batts was involved in a previous hit and run near Harper and I-9 just minutes before this deadly crash. No one was injured in that initial crash.

She was charged with second-degree murder, driving without a license and operating while intoxicated causing death.



Batts already had numerous violations on her driving record, from driving on a suspended license to speeding and causing an accident.

Batts became emotional as she spoke before her sentencing, apologizing to the family.

"I would never hurt anybody deliberately," she said.

Judge Mark Slavens then delivered his final messages before announcing the sentence.

"You don't care about anybody else but you," he said.

She was given between 27 and 50 years in prison on her second-degree murder charge.

Motley was a father of four, leaving behind his children and wife and a family who loved him dearly.