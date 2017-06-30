Detroit's Henry the Hatter store closing on Broadway after 65 years

- This August, the oldest hat retailer in the U.S. is closing its doors on Broadway Street after 65 years.

Founded in 1893, Henry the Hatter has had a location in downtown Detroit for six decades but has lost its lease.

Owner Paul Wasserman made the announcement Friday that the location's final day of business will be Saturday, August 5.

On the bright side, Henry the Hatter's other location in Southfield will remain in business.

"Over the past 124 years, as trends, culture and the economy evolved, we did too. I'm sad to see this era end but it was a business decision I did not make," said Wasserman. "I encourage everyone, from those who visited the store when they were young to first time shoppers, to visit us at Henry the Hatter and help us say goodbye to a part of Detroit history."

Henry the Hatter was named after founder Henry Komrofsky.

Some of the store's most famous customers include Jeff Daniels, Kid Rock, Steve Harvey, Mike Epps and more.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower wore a Henry the Hatter hat at his inauguration.