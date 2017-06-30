Try using this free guided audio tour next time you're downtown Detroit

- We all see the famous sculptures and monuments peppered throughout downtown Detroit during our visits, but one audio tour could help you discover just what you're looking at.

Audio-D tours offers a free guided audio tour of downtown Detroit that allows users to listen to facts about historical landmarks as they stroll around the Motor City.

The tour is two hours long and highlights 23 points of historical interest along the way.

How does it work? Download the izi.TRAVEL app and search "Detroit." There you'll find the program called Exploring Detroit's Sculptures and Monuments.

Artifacts featured include the Bagley Memorial Fountain and that large statue in the middle of Campus Martius called Michigan Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument. You can even learn the history behind the infamous Spirit of Detroit or The Fist, a monument to Joe Louis.

Guide creator Tony Daguanno tells FOX 2 the tour is a chance for him to give back to the city where he was born and raised.

"It gives me a great sense of purpose to produce edu-tainment that visitors and fellow Metro-Detroiters can enjoy for years to come, and that sheds a little light on our city while getting people out to actually take a closer look," he said. "Hopefully the end result is it helps instill additional pride in the city, and more curiosity, upon learning a little backstory."

He says it's not about the money, as it's actually taken a small amount of his own funds to get the tours up and running.

"I produced these tours because they're something I know I would enjoy if someone else offered them," Daguanno said. "Since no one actually had, I simply employed my writing skills, technical background, and interest in history to step up and fill the gap.

Daguanno also created a guided tour for Belle Isle and in the future, plans to write one centered around Grand Circus Park.