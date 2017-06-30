Frantic 911 call released after deadly home explosion in Orion Township

- For the first time we are hearing the 911 call made by a neighbor in Orion Township after a deadly house explosion.

The explosion killed Kathy and Bruce Dominguez, happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Coats Road. Their 29-year-old daughter Kim Dominguez was upstairs at the time and helped out by neighbor Dave Mowen.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Click at end of story to hear the call.

"We need help quick," the neighbor said on the 911 call. "There's been an explosion, my neighbor's three story house is now one story. I hear someone screaming now.

"The house has exploded."

When crews got to the house, they were met with an intense wall of fire. Flames were shooting some 50 feet into the air at points.

Bruce, who served three tours in Vietnam as a Marine, built the family's three-story house. The couple leaves behind three daughters, including the one who was able to escape.

"She was following my voice, the sound of my voice, to get through it," Mowen told Robin Murdoch Thursday. "I could not see in there whatsoever. I knew where nothing was; everything had all collapsed."

