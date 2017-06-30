Disabled man beaten and robbed after Detroit car accident

- A disabled cancer survivor was beaten and robbed after he was badly injured in a terrible car crash.

"That night there was a lot of people in that area that just had a lot of hate in them and they wanted me gone," said Frank Whitcher.

Savage injuries cover Frank Whitcher's body like tattoos of what happened to him six days ago.

"I turned on the road, by the time I got to State Fair, boom - all hell broke loose," he said.

A car crash he was in created the bulk of his wounds - but it wasn't the only reason.

"I've got a broken spleen, four broken ribs, broken collar bone," he said. "My lungs are a little bruised."

The details of the accident are a little murky - but he remembers what happened after it.

"My car got rushed and all the sudden everybody just wanted me gone," he said.

He says people from the neighborhood flooded the street attacking and robbing him as he sat in his broken down car.

"(They said) 'You f'd up, we're going to kill you, you are going to die here tonight.'"

By Whitcher's estimation, the beating lasted 15 minutes. He tried to fight off attackers with one hand and in the other he held a cell phone as he attempted to call for help."

Finally his calls were answered when police and an ambulance arrived and he was taken to the hospital where he will stay for the next five days.



"Medical is going to be super expensive," he said.

His close friend set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his recovery. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

But Whitcher says there is another reason he's sharing his story.

"I would like people to know what happened and understand (that) this is going on," he said.

Despite it all he harbors no ill will towards Detroit, but knows there has got to be a way to find peace after he stared into so many faces of hate.

