Death of teen who crashed ATV while being chased, Tased, ruled accident

- The medical examiner's office determined Tuesday the teen's death after fleeing police on his ATV was accidental.

According to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, the 15-year-old boy who died Saturday while being chased by Michigan State Police died from blunt force trauma to the head. The death has been ruled an accident.

The Michigan State Police and Detroit Police Department are both investigating the accident. Demond Grimes, 15, died while fleeing police on a four-wheeler.

MSP trooper suspended after using Taser in ATV pursuit that killed teen

MSP suspended a trooper involved in the crash on Monday for deploy a taser on the boy prior to the crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, family members says Demond Grimes was riding his ATV on Rossini Drive near Gratiot Avenue when a trooper attempted to pull him over.

Police say the trooper used lights and sirens to stop the ATV but the driver refused to stop.

That's when they pursued the teen, who police say attempted to drive off the roadway, lost control and crashed into a pickup truck.

However, family members told FOX 2 they believe the trooper ran into the back of the driver, causing him to fly off the ATV and hit the truck.

Teen dead after fleeing MSP on ATV in Detroit

MSP says the trooper is still on suspension. His name has not been released.

